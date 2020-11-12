Dr. Stanley Castor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Castor, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Castor, MD
Dr. Stanley Castor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Castor's Office Locations
Dr. Stanley Castor5383 Primrose Lake Cir Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 971-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castor?
I had such a great experience with Dr. Castor and his staff. Where do I start... I needed a reconstruction and I was told by many surgeons that I couldn’t have the results I was asking for (which wasn’t much). After many consults, I messaged Dr. Castor on Realself after reading wonderful reviews. He emailed me back a few hours later. We did a consult through email, then FaceTime, then in person since I live 2 hours away. When my husband and I met him in person we knew he was 100% my Doctor. I can’t explain how thankful I am for him. He is kind, caring, reasonable and passionate. You can tell he truly loves what he does. My confidence went down so much after speaking to other Doctors, but Thank you Dr. Castor for giving me my confidence back and being just a good person! I can’t thank him enough and his staff! They were so amazing through the entire process. Please do not hesitate to chose him!!!
About Dr. Stanley Castor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760454797
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Florida Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Castor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castor.
