See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Stanley Castor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stanley Castor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (29)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Castor, MD

Dr. Stanley Castor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Castor works at Dr. Stanley Castor in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Castor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Stanley Castor
    5383 Primrose Lake Cir Ste A, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 971-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Castor?

Nov 12, 2020
I had such a great experience with Dr. Castor and his staff. Where do I start... I needed a reconstruction and I was told by many surgeons that I couldn’t have the results I was asking for (which wasn’t much). After many consults, I messaged Dr. Castor on Realself after reading wonderful reviews. He emailed me back a few hours later. We did a consult through email, then FaceTime, then in person since I live 2 hours away. When my husband and I met him in person we knew he was 100% my Doctor. I can’t explain how thankful I am for him. He is kind, caring, reasonable and passionate. You can tell he truly loves what he does. My confidence went down so much after speaking to other Doctors, but Thank you Dr. Castor for giving me my confidence back and being just a good person! I can’t thank him enough and his staff! They were so amazing through the entire process. Please do not hesitate to chose him!!!
Jamie — Nov 12, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stanley Castor, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stanley Castor, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Castor to family and friends

Dr. Castor's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Castor

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stanley Castor, MD.

About Dr. Stanley Castor, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760454797
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Fellowship
Internship
  • Emory University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Florida Southern College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stanley Castor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Castor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Castor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stanley Castor, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.