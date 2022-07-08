Dr. Stanley Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Chang, MD
Dr. Stanley Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Supreme. Highest satisfaction
About Dr. Stanley Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1639110307
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
