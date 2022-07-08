See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stanley Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Chang, MD

Dr. Stanley Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Chang works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Supreme. Highest satisfaction
    Jose A Vega — Jul 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Chang, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1639110307
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Colum Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

