Dr. Stanley Chen, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Chen, MD

Dr. Stanley Chen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University|University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Chen works at Sleep And Health Medicine in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Everett, WA and Oak Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

    Sleep and Health Medicine
    1900 116th Ave NE Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-8075
    Sleep and Health Medicine
    11611 Airport Rd Ste 205, Everett, WA 98204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 240-3597
    Sleep and Health Medicine/City Sleep Lab
    231 SE Barrington Dr Ste 200, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 358-4115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acute Insomnia
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447284849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Nebraska, Fellowship In Sleep Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Jiao Tong University|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

