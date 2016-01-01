See All General Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Stanley Choi, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Edison, NJ
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Choi, MD

Dr. Stanley Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Choi works at Stanley S Choi MD in Edison, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanley S Choi MD
    2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 209, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Choi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1053337253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

