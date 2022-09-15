Overview

Dr. Stanley Chou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GUANGZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Chou works at Pacific Comprehensive Pain Management in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.