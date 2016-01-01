Dr. Stanley Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Clarke, MD
Dr. Stanley Clarke, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
Valley Regional Cancer Center1110 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 760-1150
- 2 180 Cox Creek Pkwy S Ste A, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 383-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Stanley Clarke, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
