Dr. Stanley Corley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Corley works at Mercy Physicians Northwest Fmly in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.