Overview of Dr. Stanley Diede, MD

Dr. Stanley Diede, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison, Linton Hospital Cah, Sakakawea Medical Center and South Central Health.



Dr. Diede works at Memorial Pulmonary Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.