Dr. Stanley Diede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Diede, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Diede, MD
Dr. Stanley Diede, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison, Linton Hospital Cah, Sakakawea Medical Center and South Central Health.
Dr. Diede works at
Dr. Diede's Office Locations
-
1
Heart & Lung Clinic310 N 10th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diede?
About Dr. Stanley Diede, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366533382
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison
- Linton Hospital Cah
- Sakakawea Medical Center
- South Central Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diede has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diede using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diede works at
Dr. Diede has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.