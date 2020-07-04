Dr. Stanley Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Drake, MD
Dr. Stanley Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Cebu Doctors College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Regional Health OB-GYN3401 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-6613
Terre Haute Regional Hosp OBGYN525 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-6613
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My mother in law was an RN in labor and delivery and always recommended Dr. Drake. I started seeing him 6 years ago and I understand why! His staff is friendly and efficient. He is a great conversationalist that can make exams go by very quickly and smoothly.
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Deaconess Hospital
- Cebu Doctors College Of Medicine
- Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.