Overview of Dr. Stanley Drake, MD

Dr. Stanley Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Cebu Doctors College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at Regional Health OB-GYN in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.