Dr. Stanley Drake, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Drake, MD

Dr. Stanley Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Cebu Doctors College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Dr. Drake works at Regional Health OB-GYN in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Health OB-GYN
    3401 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-6613
  2. 2
    Terre Haute Regional Hosp OBGYN
    525 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-6613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Incontinence
Infertility
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Drake, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992722490
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Cebu Doctors College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana
