Overview of Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD

Dr. Stanley Dysart III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Dysart III works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.