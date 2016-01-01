Overview

Dr. Stanley Evans, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Evans works at Family Healthcare in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.