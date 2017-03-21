See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD

Neurology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
65 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD

Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Fahn works at Dept of Neurology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Neurology
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-5277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2017
    I found the visit with the Dr. and his staff extremely thorough and extensive and gave me a over 1 hour of time. I would highly recommend Dr. Fahn.
    New York, NY — Mar 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 65 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205903002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Fahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahn has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

