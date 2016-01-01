See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD

Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Friedler works at SINGER & SHEER ORTHODONTICS in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Singer & Sheer Orthodontics
    90 Painters Mill Rd Ste 136, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 653-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881690618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedler works at SINGER & SHEER ORTHODONTICS in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Friedler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

