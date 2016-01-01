Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD
Dr. Stanley Friedler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Singer & Sheer Orthodontics90 Painters Mill Rd Ste 136, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 653-9300
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- Washington Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Friedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedler.
