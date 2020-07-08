Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD
Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Galansky's Office Locations
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Urology Associates PC10450 Park Meadows Dr Ste 202, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy good experience
About Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710970215
Education & Certifications
- University Colo
- University of Florida
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Urology
