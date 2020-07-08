Overview of Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD

Dr. Stanley Galansky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Galansky works at Urology Associates, PC in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.