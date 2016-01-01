Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Ginsburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Ginsburg, MD
Dr. Stanley Ginsburg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Ginsburg's Office Locations
Neurological Consultants, P.C.4545 E 9th Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Ginsburg, MD
- Neurology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1225081581
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.