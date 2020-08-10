Dr. Stanley Givens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Givens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Givens, MD
Dr. Stanley Givens, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Givens works at
Dr. Givens' Office Locations
Cancer Care Group P.c.8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Cancer Care Group6100 W 96th St Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Givens got me through my first radiation treatments and my second bout. He is everything good a doctor can be. He is compassionate. He is easy to understand. He explains everything clearly and takes what time you need to understand and come to terms with the information. There might be some doctors as good as he is, but there are none who are better.
About Dr. Stanley Givens, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265527329
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
