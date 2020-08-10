Overview of Dr. Stanley Givens, MD

Dr. Stanley Givens, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Givens works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.