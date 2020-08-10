See All Radiation Oncologists in Avon, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Stanley Givens, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Avon, IN
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Givens, MD

Dr. Stanley Givens, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Givens works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Givens' Office Locations

    Cancer Care Group P.c.
    8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cancer Care Group
    6100 W 96th St Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Givens, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265527329
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • IU Health Methodist
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Givens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Givens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Givens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Givens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Givens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Givens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

