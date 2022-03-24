Dr. Stanley Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Goldberg, MD
Dr. Stanley Goldberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
- 1 13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 310, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3910
-
2
Banner Surgery Center- Thunderbird LLC5555 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 150, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr Goldberg is an amazing physician, specialist and human being
About Dr. Stanley Goldberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1346280443
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.