Dr. Stanley Herring, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Herring, MD
Dr. Stanley Herring, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Herring's Office Locations
1
Spine Center at Harborview913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Sports Concussion Program at Harborview914 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
3
Sports Medicine Center at Harborview915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herring has been my doctor over 20 years, treating spinal stenosis and spondylolithesis. He is extremely knowledgeable about best and newest treatments and a caring provider. I hope you are lucky enough to see him!
About Dr. Stanley Herring, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1083790802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
