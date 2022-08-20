Dr. Stanley Hertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Hertz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Hertz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Locations
Stanley M. Hertz MD PC55 Fern Dr, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 484-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Hertz for years. I have always found him accommodating, reasonable & professional.. It takes time to build a relationship — with anyone — and no less so with a psychiatrist. We should take time to form our opinions — and likewise doctors deserve time to get to know a patient. Speaking solely for myself, I find Dr. Hertz to be fair, trusting of my word, & respectful of my input. . . while maintaining a professionalism that places caution & the safety of the patient foremost in his decision making. Respect is a two way street & we can’t demand it, while exempting ourselves from being respectful.
About Dr. Stanley Hertz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821166158
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Hertz accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertz has seen patients for Anxiety, Binge Eating Disorder and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.
