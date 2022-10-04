See All General Surgeons in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Hoehn works at Kc Bariatric LLC in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kc Bariatric LLC
    23401 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste 300, Lenexa, KS 66227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 436-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Hoenhn is not only physically handsome, he is internally Bountiful and full of wisdom. His compassion, joyful approach to each patient really speaks to his passion to help all who comes his way feel and look great. He has a heart of gold and carries it in his face)hands His patients care is outstanding and genuinely help all get their medical needs met. If your looking for a surgeon to help you look and feel better, check his office out. He has the best colleague in the entire Kansas city and all of them are eye candy for all. Who wouldn't feel better being operated on by a handsome crew of guys? I typically see women for my medical needs, since I don't let just any men touch my beautiful self, but guess what Dr. Hoenhn's office changed my mind. Tim is also a great guy and would recommend this team to anyone who want quality, compassionate care. Thank you my Heroes for saving my life. I love you all. May God protect you and family from harm,and continue to bless you.
    Lioness — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912904012
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoehn has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

