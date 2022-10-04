Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Hoehn works at
Locations
-
1
Kc Bariatric LLC23401 Prairie Star Pkwy Ste 300, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (714) 436-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoehn?
Dr. Hoenhn is not only physically handsome, he is internally Bountiful and full of wisdom. His compassion, joyful approach to each patient really speaks to his passion to help all who comes his way feel and look great. He has a heart of gold and carries it in his face)hands His patients care is outstanding and genuinely help all get their medical needs met. If your looking for a surgeon to help you look and feel better, check his office out. He has the best colleague in the entire Kansas city and all of them are eye candy for all. Who wouldn't feel better being operated on by a handsome crew of guys? I typically see women for my medical needs, since I don't let just any men touch my beautiful self, but guess what Dr. Hoenhn's office changed my mind. Tim is also a great guy and would recommend this team to anyone who want quality, compassionate care. Thank you my Heroes for saving my life. I love you all. May God protect you and family from harm,and continue to bless you.
About Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912904012
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoehn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoehn works at
Dr. Hoehn has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoehn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.