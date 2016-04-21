See All General Surgeons in Poplar Bluff, MO
Dr. Stanley Jones, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Poplar Bluff, MO
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Jones, MD

Dr. Stanley Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Piggott Community Hospital and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Regional Physician Specialists in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Physician Specialists
    3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 776-9625
  2. 2
    Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
    3100 Oak Grove Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 776-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Delta Medical Center
  • Piggott Community Hospital
  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stanley Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487859609
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
