Dr. Stanley Kaplan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Kaplan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Kaplan, DPM
Dr. Stanley Kaplan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
-
1
Stanley M. Kaplan DPM3704 W Euclid Ave, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 831-4118
-
2
Stanley M Kaplan DPM4202 W Waters Ave Ste 6, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 887-5511Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
I just went to see Dr. Kaplan for an evaluation for a single issue, and left his office in awe of his knowledge, patience, listening skills, and game plan treating 3 other issues I wrote-off 5-8 years ago as unresolved/Untreatable. To make a long story-short, Dr Kaplan presented options previously never presented. No pressure, just options. I won't go beyond saying that Dr Kaplan's level of professionalism, and all the character traits that one associates with that word, is hard to articulate in a simple email. His staff and medical techs are a rare group of people, who simply reinforce the excellence that Dr Kaplan expects, and most importantly, delivers to each patient.......... one of a kind Doctor/Person
About Dr. Stanley Kaplan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710918578
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- George Washington U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.