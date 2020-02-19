Dr. Stanley Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Katz, MD
Dr. Stanley Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kanikatz Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.1717 E Lincoln Linkin Ave, Kanikatz Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (562) 921-0341
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-2642
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 264-2500
Healthpointe5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr is very helpful and tries to make sure that you are doing good and not in pain. He is the one who has done my left knee replacement surgery and has been able to relieve pain I was having. I would recommend him to anyone who is interested in helping themselves in reliving their pain. I'm still going to him. His staff are very helpful in assisting me in making appointments and making me feel comfortable
About Dr. Stanley Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861466682
Education & Certifications
- Nuffield Orth Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.