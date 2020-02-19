See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kanikatz Anaheim, CA
Dr. Stanley Katz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Katz, MD

Dr. Stanley Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kanikatz Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Kanikatz Anaheim, CA with other offices in La Mirada, CA, Anaheim, CA, Colton, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    1717 E Lincoln Linkin Ave, Kanikatz Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.
    16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 921-0341
  3. 3
    Healthpointe
    1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 635-2642
  4. 4
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 264-2500
  5. 5
    Healthpointe
    5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-8394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 19, 2020
    The Dr is very helpful and tries to make sure that you are doing good and not in pain. He is the one who has done my left knee replacement surgery and has been able to relieve pain I was having. I would recommend him to anyone who is interested in helping themselves in reliving their pain. I'm still going to him. His staff are very helpful in assisting me in making appointments and making me feel comfortable
    Robert D Wolf — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Stanley Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861466682
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nuffield Orth Center
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

