Overview of Dr. Stanley Kim, MD

Dr. Stanley Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Edison Nephrology Consultants in Edison, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.