Dr. Stanley Kim, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (33)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Kim, MD

Dr. Stanley Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Edison Nephrology Consultants in Edison, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Kim MD PC
    34-36 Progress St Ste A7, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-1440
  2. 2
    Edison Nephrology Consultants
    34 Progress St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-1440
  3. 3
    Stanley S Kim MD
    2182 Lemoine Ave Ste 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 461-5900
  4. 4
    Bio Medical Applications of South Plainfield
    2201 S Clinton Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 668-8007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1306850433
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
