Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
Dr. Stanley Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Christopher Kim MD PC34-36 Progress St Ste A7, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 769-1440
-
2
Edison Nephrology Consultants34 Progress St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 769-1440
-
3
Stanley S Kim MD2182 Lemoine Ave Ste 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 461-5900
-
4
Bio Medical Applications of South Plainfield2201 S Clinton Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 668-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Are you interested in selling one of your k1dney for a a good amount of 14Cr,7 cr Advance kindly Contact us now, as we are looking for a kidney donor, Interested a person should contact Dr. Stanley L Adrian. Contact us now +1 (920)3682-10 Whats-App No +919663960578 Call us on +919663960578
About Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1306850433
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.