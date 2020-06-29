Overview of Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD

Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Kraus works at Greater Boston Urology in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.