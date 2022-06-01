Overview

Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Kurek works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.