Dr. Stanley Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
San Gabriel Valley Medical Center506 W Valley Blvd Ste 100, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 308-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stanley Lau has been parents cardiologist for many years. Dr Lau is a great doctor, he’s detail oriented in treating his patients and treats them with care and consideration. My dad had a heart attack while traveling in Hong Kong, Dr. Lau followed his case even from abroad and took time out of his busy schedule to have many phone consultations with the doctor in Hong Kong to determine the best course of treatment. We are extremely grateful for his care and attention to my parents medical treatment. Whenever my dad struggled with retaining fluid due to a weak heart, Dr Lau saw my dad every few days to monitor his progress and adjusted his medication until he saw better results and my dad was feeling better. I believe that due to Dr Lau carefully treating my dad, he was able to survive many critical moments even with his severe heart condition. We couldn’t have asked for a better doctor who is able to provide his patients with the best care but also always kind and thoughtful.
About Dr. Stanley Lau, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1548222813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
