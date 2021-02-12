Overview

Dr. Stanley Lau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Lau works at Southern California Heart Ctr in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.