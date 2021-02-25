See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.8 (49)
Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Lee, MD

Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Specialists in Spine Surgery in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI, West Bloomfield, MI and Garden City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Spine Surgery
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 120, Livonia, MI 48154 (248) 926-1960
  2. 2
    Straith Hospital
    23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 (248) 926-1960
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Specialists in Spine Surgery
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 (248) 926-1960
  4. 4
    Specialists in Spine Surgery
    6255 Inkster Rd Ste 306, Garden City, MI 48135 (248) 926-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Lee, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    1306932124
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Univeristy Medical School- Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Loyola Univeristy Medical School - Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    • Loyola University Medical School - Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

