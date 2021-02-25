Overview of Dr. Stanley Lee, MD

Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Specialists in Spine Surgery in Livonia, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI, West Bloomfield, MI and Garden City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.