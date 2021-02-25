Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
Dr. Stanley Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Specialists in Spine Surgery14555 Levan Rd Ste 120, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (248) 926-1960
Straith Hospital23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 926-1960MondayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Specialists in Spine Surgery2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 926-1960
Specialists in Spine Surgery6255 Inkster Rd Ste 306, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (248) 926-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Garden City Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is very upfront with your condition and explains your situation and your procedure to you and what he will do to help you and also what you as a patient must do before and after your surgery so your healing and recovery process is timely and done with proper care with your medical care and physical therapy after surgery Dr Lee always answers his calls and returns his call in a timely manner we DEFINITELY RECOMMEND Dr Lee !!!
About Dr. Stanley Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1306932124
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univeristy Medical School- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Loyola Univeristy Medical School - Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
