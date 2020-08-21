Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Shore Orthopaedic University Associates24 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (609) 927-1991
Shore Orthopaedic University Associates9 Stites Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Directions (609) 927-1991
George C. Alber MD18 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-3353
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Surgeon Dr. Marczyk is amazing! He is professional and was incredible with my 11 year-old son. He operated on my son's hand after a knife accident, repaired tendons and restored full function. Spent the time to answer my sons questions and made him feel calm before surgery. The first question people asked us when they found out about my sons injury was, "did you go to Philly?". No need to got to Philly for specialty surgeons, as we have Dr. Marczyk right here at Shore Orthopedics. My son has a whole lifetime ahead of him, and having a hand that would properly function and grip was important for his future quality of life. Positive long-term outcome for my son was because of the expertise of Dr. Marczyk. Shore Orthopedics jumped through hoops to get my son into surgery quickly, at a location he does not typically perform surgery to accommodate us, and his entire team was professional. Follow-up services were just as exceptional as Dr. Marczyk's initial surgical care.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346356904
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson Hosp
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Marczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marczyk has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marczyk.
