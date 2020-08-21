See All Hand Surgeons in Somers Point, NJ
Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD

Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Marczyk works at Shore Orthopaedic University Associates in Somers Point, NJ with other offices in Cape May Court House, NJ and Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marczyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Orthopaedic University Associates
    24 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 927-1991
  2. 2
    Shore Orthopaedic University Associates
    9 Stites Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 927-1991
  3. 3
    George C. Alber MD
    18 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 404-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346356904
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson Hosp
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.