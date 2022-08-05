Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClurg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Ascentist Physicians Group, LLC6815 Frontage Rd, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McClurg has been very helpful with my nose issue. He answered any questions that I was concerned about pre-procedure. I’m very pleased with him as my ENT. Definitely would recommend him.
About Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital|The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClurg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClurg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McClurg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McClurg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClurg has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClurg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McClurg speaks Chinese.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. McClurg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClurg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClurg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClurg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.