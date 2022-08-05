See All Otolaryngologists in Shawnee Mission, KS
Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.9 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD

Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. McClurg works at Ascentist Physicians Group, LLC in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McClurg's Office Locations

    Ascentist Physicians Group, LLC
    6815 Frontage Rd, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. McClurg has been very helpful with my nose issue. He answered any questions that I was concerned about pre-procedure. I’m very pleased with him as my ENT. Definitely would recommend him.
    About Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1659531515
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp;amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital|The Ohio State University Medical Center &amp; Nationwide Children's Hospital
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Menorah Medical Center
    • Saint Luke's East Hospital
    • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
    • University Of Kansas Hospital

