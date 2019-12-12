See All Plastic Surgeons in Albany, GA
Dr. Stanley Moye, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Albany, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Moye, MD

Dr. Stanley Moye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Moye works at Albany Regional Plastic Surgery in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albany Regional Plastic Surgery PC
    2101 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 889-1021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Rhinoseptoplasty
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Moye, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710907670
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Moye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moye works at Albany Regional Plastic Surgery in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Moye’s profile.

    Dr. Moye has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

