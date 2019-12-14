Dr. Stanley Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Myers, MD
Dr. Stanley Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
Northwest Urological, LLC2230 NW Pettygrove St Ste 210, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 223-6223
Family Wellness Center1000 SE Tech Center Dr Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (503) 223-6223
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Myers carried out an adult circumcision on me. It could not have been a better experience. Aside from some mild discomfort for a couple of weeks, there was absolutely no pain. The end result was perfect in every way. He's changed my life for the better. Wholeheartedly recommended.
About Dr. Stanley Myers, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740288158
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.