Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (42)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD

Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Pajka works at Northern Ohio Eye Center in Parma Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Chorioretinal Scars and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pajka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Ohio Eye Center
    6355 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130 (440) 886-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Bell's Palsy
Lazy Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 03, 2022
    Dr. Pajka has been my doctor for a long time. I just had cataract surgery and I just like to say the staff from registration to surgery prep, to surgery, and post-surgery all are very courteous, polite, caring people. They made my surgery easy as could be.
    Milan Green — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD

    Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1104924943
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio State University Hospitals
    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
