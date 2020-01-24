Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD
Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pelosi's Office Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6760
Thomas Jefferson Balance & Hearing- Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 503-3300
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’m greatly relieved to be under the care of Dr. Pelosi now. A new condition I’ve had since October had been treated by another specialist who didn’t show much interest in my loss of hearing or discuss possible diagnoses. Dr. Pelosi spent time evaluating and explained what he thought was likely was. Treatment options, possible outcomes, close monitoring - I feel I’m getting great care.
About Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346401478
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr|The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Brown Medical School
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
