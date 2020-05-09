See All Ophthalmologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD

Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.

They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plecha Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6490 S McCarran Blvd Bldg D2, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 284-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255300919
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plecha Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plecha Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plecha Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plecha Jr has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plecha Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Plecha Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plecha Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plecha Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plecha Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

