Dr. Stanley Polit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Polit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Stanley A Polit MD Sc2850 W 95th St Ste 11, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 424-9044
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164435293
- Loyola U Hosp
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
