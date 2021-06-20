Dr. Stanley Prough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Prough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Prough, MD
Dr. Stanley Prough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Prough works at
Dr. Prough's Office Locations
Tulsa Fertility Center115 E 15TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74119 Directions (918) 584-2870
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor that saved my uterus to have children later in life due to fibroid tumors. I have two children without any fertility issues.
About Dr. Stanley Prough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962432773
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prough works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prough.
