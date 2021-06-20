See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Stanley Prough, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Prough, MD

Dr. Stanley Prough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Prough works at Tulsa Fertility Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Prough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Fertility Center
    115 E 15TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 584-2870
  2. 2
    Hillcrest Medical Center
    1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 20, 2021
    Fantastic doctor that saved my uterus to have children later in life due to fibroid tumors. I have two children without any fertility issues.
    Jun 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stanley Prough, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962432773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Prough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prough works at Tulsa Fertility Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Prough’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

