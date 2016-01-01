Dr. Pugsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Pugsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Pugsley, MD
Dr. Stanley Pugsley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Pugsley works at
Dr. Pugsley's Office Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Geisinger Neuroscience Scranton3 W Olive St Ste 132, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Pugsley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194866889
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugsley has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.