Dr. Stanley Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Rabinowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Rabinowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Office185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600
-
3
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 633-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
Dr. Rabinowitz provides the highest level of pulmonary treatment and the highest level of care of any doctor I've been treated by. Dr. Rabinowitz is always warmhearted, focused, extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled. Dr. Rabinowitz is unequalled as a Pulmonologist. Dr. Rabinowitz has consistently given me extraordinary care and treatment and immense support coping with my pulmonary illness. Dr. Rabinowitz has improved my quality of health. I highly recommend Dr. Rabinowitz.
About Dr. Stanley Rabinowitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1629018551
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabinowitz speaks Dutch.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.