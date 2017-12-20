Overview of Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lower Keys Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Rosenberg Eye Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.