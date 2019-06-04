Overview of Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD

Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rothman works at Stanley Rothman MD in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.