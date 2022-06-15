Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakabu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD
Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Sakabu's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sakabu is an incredible physician! Though wait time can sometimes be a little longer than with other physicians, I know it’s because he’s listening to his patients’ medical concerns, taking the time with his examinations, discussing possible diagnoses - thoroughly explaining his reasonings, recommending his plan for treatment, and asking his patients if they have any questions or concerns - and he’s really serious about wanting his patients to completely understand what they have discussed during their visit! Dr. Sakabu is kind, gentle, and very compassionate. His extensive range of knowledge regarding even the rarest of conditions is mind boggling! If he’s unsure of the diagnosis, he’s not afraid to let his patients know this and will take the time to research his findings so as to better understand what he and his patients are dealing with regarding their medical condition. He tells his patients that if their condition suddenly worsens, they’re to call the office to be fit into his schedule as an emergency. When I first saw Dr. Sakabu in his office, it was after having gone from one physician to another and from one wound care clinic to another for over six years with results that improved my condition but did not heal my wounds. Dr. Sakabu listened intently to my medical history and performed an extensive examination so as not to miss any signs that might be found elsewhere on my body. I left his office feeling like I had really been listened to for the first time! I would not hesitate to highly recommend Dr. Sakabu to anyone needing wound care!
About Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Stanford School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakabu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakabu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakabu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakabu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakabu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakabu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakabu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.