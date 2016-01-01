Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD
Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Stanley-sangwook Kim D.o. PC15301 Northern Blvd Ste 2B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 461-7371
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902815087
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.