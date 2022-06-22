Overview of Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD

Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley.



Dr. Saulny works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.