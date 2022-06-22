See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD

Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley.

Dr. Saulny works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Saulny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino Office
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Wesley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr. Saulny is very thorough, thoughtful, and a pleasure to know!
    Lydia B — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538140108
    Education & Certifications

    • Casey Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst
    Internship
    • Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Air Force Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saulny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saulny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saulny works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saulny’s profile.

    Dr. Saulny has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saulny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

