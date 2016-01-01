Overview

Dr. Stanley Schmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Minnie Hamilton Health System and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Elkins, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.