Overview

Dr. Stanley Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Stanley S Schwartz MD in Ardmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.