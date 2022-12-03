Overview of Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD

Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sedore works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI, Saint Joseph, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.