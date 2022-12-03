Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD
Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sedore's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-9150Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - St Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (616) 267-9150
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-9150
- 6 588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 267-9150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Expert; thorough; not rushed; prepared--good recall of patient and family history and previous appointments; compassionate; answered questions.
About Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306163092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedore has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedore.
