Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Temple Terrace, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM

Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Shama works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Associates
    232 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 985-2811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2020
    My husband has been to the office quite a few times and they were helpful and was great. My complaint is my wife called and made an appointment for 1-9-2020 she has been in a lot of pain in her foot for more than a month and can hardly walk. The office called on 1-7-2020 at 4:50 p.m. to tell her they don't take our insurance. I was very upset because it took them 2 weeks to find out about the insurance way didn't they call early because they knew she was a new patient. Now she has to wait almost another 2 weeks to see another Doctor that we have never seen before. I was very disappointed because these doctors are really good but I think the receptionist handle this poorly. Thank You for your time and trouble.
    Robert Allen Tampa Fl — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shama accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shama works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Temple Terrace, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shama’s profile.

    Dr. Shama has seen patients for Limb Pain and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

