Overview of Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM

Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Shama works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.