Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapshay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD
Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Shapshay works at
Dr. Shapshay's Office Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgery - Albany Medical Center Surgeons Pavilion50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapshay?
Dr. Shapshay is outstanding. Extremely thorough and awesome bedside manner!
About Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1255391124
Education & Certifications
- Karolinska Med Sch
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Boston Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapshay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapshay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapshay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapshay works at
Dr. Shapshay has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapshay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapshay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapshay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapshay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapshay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.