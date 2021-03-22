Overview of Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD

Dr. Stanley Shapshay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Shapshay works at AMC Otolaryngology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.