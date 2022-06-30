Dr. Stanley Sheft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sheft, MD
Dr. Stanley Sheft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Otolaryngology & Allergy Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-9131
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is very knowledgeable and professional throughout the entire time that he treated me. He answered all the questions that I had with patience and addressed all my concerns. On top of that, he is an amazing surgeon and works very delicately. I highly recommend Dr. Sheft!
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sheft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheft has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheft.
